Villagers voice fresh concerns over two new housing bids for Roxton

Aerial shot of Roxton. Picture: Google Maps

Villagers in Roxton are voicing fresh concerns about overdevelopment after two new housing bids were submitted that could add up to 18 more homes to the parish.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first scheme, from Northill Developments Ltd, seeks Permission in Principle (PiP) to build up to nine wheelchair-accessible bungalows on land off Park Road (application 25/01732/PIP).

The developer says the single-storey homes would meet a pressing need for older persons’ housing, with all units designed to full wheelchair standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In its planning statement, Northill points to Bedford Borough Council’s inability to demonstrate a five-year housing land supply. Citing a recent appeal decision, it says the borough has only 2.61 to 3.36 years’ worth of supply (around 2,000 homes short) which triggers a national policy presumption in favour of approving sustainable development.

A second PiP application (ref: 25/01605/PIP) proposes five to nine dwellings on land off Ford Lane, currently used for seasonal grazing.

But villagers argue that Roxton is already under pressure from recent approvals. One objector wrote that in 2021 the parish had around 160 homes; with developments already permitted or under construction, that number could climb to 280.

Objections to the Ford Lane scheme cite the site’s location outside the settlement boundary, loss of biodiversity (including badger sets) and highway safety concerns on the narrow single-track lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Objectors also warn of harm to the rural character of the village and to walking routes such as the Roxton Circular Walk.

The Park Road bungalows have drawn mixed views. One resident said they supported the principle of accessible housing but objected to this particular site, arguing it lies within the conservation area and would affect nearby Grade II listed buildings.

Others questioned whether the village has the services or transport links to support older residents, noting the absence of shops, pubs or a GP surgery.

More information can be found on the counil’s planning portal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The overall consultation expiry dates are Tuesday, September 16, 2025 for the Ford Lane application, and Wednesday, October 1, 2025 for the Park Road application.

> You can view details of planning applications submitted to the council via the public notices portal.