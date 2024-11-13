Oasis Beach Pool in Bedford could close for good - just months after £500k refurbishment

Oasis Beach Pool in Bedford.

Borough Liberal Democrat councillors have reacted with “dismay and anger” to the news that Oasis Beach Pool is destined for closure – months after a major refurbishment.

But Bedford Borough Council said “no final decision” has been made on the pool’s future.

In a report to be presented at next week’s Executive Meeting (Wednesday, November 20) said a Sport and Leisure Strategy 2024-2034 review has identified the proposed closure of the Oasis Beach Pool facility.

It added that “importantly” the site will be retained for leisure facility use and exploring possible commercial operator options.

The Executive will hear that the site has been the subject of review for closure “over a number of years”.

And the council would need to incur in excess of £7 million to repair the structure and integrity of the building.

Leader of the Bedford Borough Liberal Democrats, councillor Henry Vann (De Parys) said: “It is scandalous that the mayor and the Conservatives running the council have wasted £338,000 renovating the Oasis and then turn round to announce that they are going to close it.

“This is taxpayers’ money that shouldn’t be wasted like this.

“They always say they are short of money, but then make outrageous decisions like this that residents will rightly be furious about.’

More than 600 people turned out to an opening event, filling the venue to capacity.

One visitor to the event said: "We've been travelling round all the local sports centres looking for the best swimming pool and so far, the Oasis is the winner. We'll definitely come again."

Oasis operators GLL - a charitable social enterprise - had worked alongside the council to get the building back open and improve the customer experience with a new reception and shop, a party room, additional multi-use spaces, repairs to showers, lockers and a deep clean.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) approached the Conservative administration for a comment, but the request was passed to the council’s press office.

A Bedford Borough Council spokesperson said: “This is a report for consideration and no final decision has been made regarding the future of Oasis Beach Pool.

“We will continue to engage with the community and stakeholders to gather feedback.”