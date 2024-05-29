Oasis reopening in Bedford is a totally tropical success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Oasis Beach Pool, in Bedford, officially reopened yesterday (Tuesday) with a celebration for the community – and a VIP ribbon cutting.

The 'Totally Tropical Beach Party' saw the iconic venue transformed with steel pans, limbo dancing and a 'Tiki Bar' serving tasty mocktails. Customers were even offered grass skirts and leis to help get them in the party mood. The facility boasts a lazy river, flumes, small pool and leisure pool with wave machine.

630 people attended Tuesday's sessions - filling the venue to capacity. Sessions for the rest of half-term are also filling up with strong demand.

Cllr Tom Wootton, mayor of Bedford, shared the ceremonial honours with Cllr Sarah Gallagher, Portfolio Holder for Customer Experience - alongside Council CEO Laura Church, GLL CEO Peter Bundey and Oasis Beach Pool General Manager Ricky Whiting.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the official reopening of the Oasis Beach Pool

The pool's reopening had been eagerly awaited by local residents - many grandparents and parents taught little ones to swim there since it opened in the 1990’s.

Bedford mum-of-two Charlotte, visiting with her two boys aged 1 and 5 said: "I remember coming here when I was little. It's really great for the kids - especially now the wave machine is back up and running."

Gary O'Neill and his daughter Murran, aged 6, live in Flitwick. Gary says, "It's a lot cleaner and warmer than it used to be. We've been travelling round all the local sports centres looking for the best swimming pool and so far, the Oasis is the winner. We'll definitely come again."

Leva, who lives in Riseley, was at Oasis for her daughter Cornelia's 12th birthday – along with her other daughters Adele, 8, and Sophia, 10.

She comments, "There's a big difference since the Oasis has been renovated. It's cleaner and the paintwork has been refreshed. As a single parent of three children, it's a great help that it only costs £1 per child."

Cllr Sarah Gallagher said: “It was great to formally reopen Oasis today at the special 'Totally Tropical Beach Party', where residents and people involved in the centre celebrated with fun activities, music, food, and, most importantly fun on the flumes and swimming in the waves.

“I’m really impressed by the determination, enthusiasm, and the changes I’ve seen made in such a short amount of time. I hope many residents will visit Oasis Beach Pool and see the changes for themselves.”

Oasis operators GLL - a charitable social enterprise - run leisure and library services nationally under the 'Better' brand. They have worked alongside the Council – who have invested £500k in essential plant and lighting - to get the building back open and improve the customer experience with a new reception and shop, a party room, additional multi-use spaces, repairs to showers, lockers and a deep clean.

General manager Ricky Whiting said: "We've been delighted at the community's response to the Oasis Bach Pool reopening today - with all sessions full to capacity.

"This just goes to show how eagerly-awaited this has been. The smiles on customers' faces today have been great to see. We are looking forward to a busy summer season and creating many more happy memories."

Future investment includes the creation of party rooms and there will be new caterers on site.

Kids enjoyed special £1 entry to the 'Aqua Play' session from noon to 5pm.