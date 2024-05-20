Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After an extended closure for renovations, the Oasis is back in business.

During the six-month closure, Bedford Borough Council invested £500,000 in enhancing the facility.

Essential infrastructure such as boilers, heating, cooling, and customer facilities have been updated and replaced. A new caterer has also been contracted – and there’s a new party room.

The management of the venue will be overseen by Better/GLL.

Councillor Sarah Gallagher and Bedford mayor, Tom Wootton