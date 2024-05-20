Bedford's Oasis Beach Pool reopens after six months

By Clare Turner
Published 20th May 2024, 12:25 BST
After an extended closure for renovations, the Oasis is back in business.

During the six-month closure, Bedford Borough Council invested £500,000 in enhancing the facility.

Essential infrastructure such as boilers, heating, cooling, and customer facilities have been updated and replaced. A new caterer has also been contracted – and there’s a new party room.

The management of the venue will be overseen by Better/GLL.

Councillor Sarah Gallagher and Bedford mayor, Tom Wootton

Councillor Sarah Gallagher, portfolio holder for customer experience, said: "We're seeing a wholesale improvement of all our leisure centres under the GLL/Better partnership. Local residents’ experience is vital at all of our sites and a priority set by myself and the mayor for Better/GLL. I can’t wait to see families across our borough enjoy the pool again and see the improvements we’ve made."

