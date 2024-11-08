A maximum of two paint tins per household, two mattresses and two visits with carpet to tidy tips in Central Bedfordshire would be allowed annually under waste management changes to reduce the local authority’s costs.

But concerns over an increase in fly-tipping were dismissed by one councillor who said “decent” residents will not break the law if new rules come into effect.

“Increased volume, and the cost of recycling and disposal of waste is escalating,” Independent Potton councillor Tracey Wye told Central Bedfordshire Council’s sustainable communities overview and scrutiny committee.

“That’s led by demand from the public,” she explained. “We expect our council to run within its budget, so we’re looking at what’s within its control.

A Central Bedfordshire Tidy Tip. Image: Central Bedfordshire Council.

“These suggestions have been put on the table around government policy. It hasn’t been decided.

“It’s vital as society we think about the stuff we buy, what we’re going to do with it, can we pass it on, can we reuse it, all of that before we even consider binning it. That has to be the last resort.”

New charges or limits would be managed by extending the current online permit process, so that residents can pay and book a time slot, said a report to the committee.

“Specific arrangements are to be confirmed, and it’s anticipated an operative will check the permit details on arrival, ensuring any materials disposed of are those already paid for or which fall within the designated limits. Each site may have a card machine to take any required extra payment.

“Staff are occupied largely in keeping the recycling centre safe as volumes of waste increase. This limits available time to help residents dispose of waste correctly and restrict reusable or recyclable items becoming residual waste, which is more expensive to treat.

“Only people with a Central Bedfordshire postcode will be permitted to book a timeslot to visit our tidy tips. Extending the range of materials requiring a permit and charging for some waste types will help manage the amount of waste and cost of treating it.

“The proposal is to limit the following:

a maximum of two cans of paint per household a year, although old paint can be disposed of in kerbside bins once solidified;

a maximum of two mattresses per household annually, as old ones can be returned to most retailers for a charge;

and a maximum of two visits with carpet per household each year, as many retailers take back old carpet for a charge.”

There were 10 more incidents of flytipping this year than last year relating to garden waste, according to Independent Aspley and Woburn councillor John Baker.

“It’s easy to say there’ll be more flytipping,” he said. “Decent residents of Central Bedfordshire don’t just dump vehicle tyres, garden waste or whatever at the side of the road.

“They mightn’t vote for us, but they certainly won’t engage in that type of activity.”

Executive member for sustainability and climate resilience councillor Wye agreed, adding: “All of our decent friends and neighbours don’t break the law and won’t flytip.

“I’d be amazed if any of my residents have that mindset. This is a small part of people’s lives. Not everyone’s doing their bathroom every year or every month.”