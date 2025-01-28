Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner proposes £14 council tax rise for Band D homes
The report, which will be presented to the Panel on Tuesday, February 4, said a public survey on the £14 increase “did not receive a significant response”.
But that the “majority” of those who responded between December 19 and January 10 were “supportive” of the increase.
The increase for the 2025/26 financial year is the maximum allowed without triggering a referendum, and is part of the proposed £155.8 million budget for Bedfordshire Police and the PCC’s Office.
The report adds that the force “faces challenges from historical underfunding”, with government grants increasing by only 19 per cent since 2010, compared to a 45 per cent rise in spending needs.
If approved, the average Band D council tax rate will rise to £279.09, representing a 5.3 per cent increase.
