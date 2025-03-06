Bedford council could face multi-million pound bill for response to devastating Cleat Hill explosion

A cordon remained in place at the scene while investigations into the cause of the explosion were ongoing

Bedford Borough Council’s Executive has been told the council could face a multi-million pound bill for the response to the fatal Cleat Hill gas explosion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A gas explosion that devastated a house on Cleat Hill in October 2024 has already cost the council over £1 million, with total recovery costs potentially rising to £2 million, the portfolio holder for finance told last night’s meeting (Wednesday, March 5).

The blast following the escape of natural gas forced the evacuation of homes on Cleat Hill, Glenrose Avenue, and Wagstaffe Close on the advice of Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The portfolio holder, councillor Jim Weir (Conservative, Great Denham) said: “We, of course, are all devastated by the loss of life and disruption caused to many residents at Cleat Hill. And our sympathies are with them all.

“But we also need to consider, as a council, the impact that Cleat Hill has had and will have on the financial performance of the council.”

As a first responder under the Civil Contingencies Act, the council provided immediate assistance, including setting up a reception centre for displaced residents and offering temporary accommodation under Part VII of the Housing Act 1996.

A report presented to the Executive said ongoing support has been provided for affected households.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Weir said: “Costs relating to the emergency response to the gas explosion total so far £1,055,000.

“At this time, it remains difficult to predict future spend as the solutions to bring the recovery to a clause or still to be determined.

“And as such, it is proposed that a limit is set to authorise the [council’s]chief executive to commit further expenditure for the overall scheme,” he said.

“The chief executive will pursue options for the recovery of expenditure related to the emergency response,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report said the council’s constitution allows the designated strategic lead for an emergency to approve actions with a cost up to £250,000.

As costs will exceed this value, the Executive was requested to recommend to Full Council that it retrospectively approves the expenditure incurred to date and a provision for future costs up to a total value of £2 million in relation to the explosion.

The total cost of the incident, once known, will be reported to the Executive and Full Council in a future report.

The Executive agreed to the proposal.