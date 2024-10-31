A second person has died following an explosion and subsequent fire that occurred in Cleat Hill, Bedford.

Julia Harris, 84, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died on Tuesday (October 29).

The family of Paul Swales, 85, who died following the incident on Saturday, October 19, paid tribute to a kind, loving man.

Julia Harris is said to be a family member.

Emergency services were called just after 7.30am to reports of a house on fire in Cleat Hill.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Inwood from Bedfordshire Police said: “Our thoughts remain with Julia’s loved ones at this difficult and distressing time.

“Our family liaison officers are working with family and friends and will continue to support them however we can.

“We are continuing our work with partners, including the Health and Safety Executive and on behalf of the Coroner’s Office, to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of, and responsibility for the explosion.

Bedford Borough Council is continuing to provide various support services to residents affected by the explosion.

Mayor of Bedford Borough, Tom Wootton, said:; "On behalf of Bedford Borough, I extend my deepest condolences to all who know and love the family affected by this heartbreaking tragedy."

Specialist officers are working with the victims’ families and working with a number of partners, including the Health and Safety Executive and on behalf of the Coroner’s Office, to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the explosion.

This includes reviewing any previous issues reported in the local area.