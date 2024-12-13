Cleat Hill residents finally allowed home - two months on from fatal Bedford explosion

The Cleat Hill cordon has now been lifted. Picture: Bedford Borough Council

The cordon at the site of a fatal Bedford explosion has finally been lifted – two months after homes were evacuated.

Residents of Cleat Hill have now been told they can return to their homes, after previously being told they would have to sign a waiver to do so.

But now technical experts, who have been monitoring the site and carrying out risk assessments – including inside the evacuated homes – say it’s safe.

There are also no longer any road, footpath or walkway closures, though a cordon will remain around 7 Cleat Hill.

Two people, Paul Swales, 85, and Julia Harris, 84, died following the explosion on Saturday, October 19, which impacted homes in Cleat Hill, Glenrose Avenue, and Wagstaffe Close.

Since the blast, Bedford Borough Council has worked with Bedfordshire Police and Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service along with other agencies including the Environment Agency and British Geological Survey to get people back into their homes.

G7c Blackline Safety Methane Gas Detection Monitors have been installed in all homes that have accepted the offer, residents are ecommended to take up an offer to seal service ducts at their homes, and individual household discussions are taking place.

In-home monitoring will take place over the next 12 months, wider area monitoring will take place into 2025, and there will be long-term, targeted monitoring conducted around the borehole to address its unique requirements.

The council had also provided temporary accommodation, financial support, an advice and support centre, the offer of free office space with free car parking at Borough Hall, and a 24-hour emergency helpline.

Meanwhile a borehole close to the scene was filled with cement to make it gas-tight.

The investigation into the cause of the explosion is ongoing, and an inquest has been opened and adjourned until May 27, 2025.

A spokesperson for the Bedfordshire Local Resilience Forum said; “We are extremely grateful to residents for their patience and cooperation, and we are happy to encourage them to return to their homes.

“We are continuing to offer support and advice to residents. This will include an on-site presence by the police and fire and rescue service, the 24/7 helpline, and the continuation of some temporary accommodation for residents.

“Thank you too to the wider community for their support throughout this challenging time.”