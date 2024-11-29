Cleat Hill residents must sign waivers to return to homes after fatal explosion in Bedford

A cordon remained in place at the scene while investigations into the cause of the explosion were ongoing

Cleat Hill residents who live within a 100m (328ft) cordon of an explosion site have to acknowledge that if they choose to enter to their homes they do so at their “own risk”.

Paul Swales, 85, and Julia Harris, 84 , died following the explosion in a house on Cleat Hill on October 19.

And 50 homes were evacuated.

An advice note has now been issued to explain the risks posed by entering the cordon, and is also used for the residents to give their “informed consent” for entering it.

It says the cordon will remain in place whilst further monitoring takes place to confirm stabilisation of natural gas levels.

The colourless and odourless gas can only be detected using specialised monitoring devices.

The advice from the emergency services and Bedford Borough Council is to remain outside the 100-metre cordon until a robust method to carry out continuous monitoring is established.

Superintendent Ian Taylor, on behalf of the Bedfordshire Local Resilience Forum, said: “The 100 metre cordon remains in place in the Cleat Hill area following an explosion and we are continuing to advise people not to enter the cordon due to the continuing risk.

“A large amount of work has been undertaken to reduce the level of risk, this includes ongoing monitoring on site by specialists.

“However there does still remain a risk, and as such we continue to advise people to remain outside of the cordon area.

“The Bedfordshire Local Resilience Forum is working with its partners to allow residents to return to their homes as soon as they are able to do safely.

“Residents can continue to enter their properties to collect belongings by making an appointment with Bedford Borough Council.

“Residents choosing to enter the cordon without arranging an appointment, or residents who want to return to their properties, will be asked to read and sign an advice note about the risks of entering the cordon.

“If they choose not to sign the advice note, their decision to enter the cordon will be recorded by officers at the scene.

“An investigation into the cause of the explosion continues.”

Bedford Borough Council was also approached for a comment, but did not respond by the time of publication.