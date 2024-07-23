Young woman from Ampthill wins gold for her garden design

By Clare Turner
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 15:41 BST
A young designer has won an award for creating a unique garden to highlight the dramatic loss of treasured trees outside woods.

Last week, Bedford Today reported how Ashleigh Aylett had created a garden for RHS Tatton in Cheshire

Well, now the 29-year-old from Ampthill has won gold for her efforts.

She said: “I’m so delighted the garden has been recognised with gold. The garden seeks to capture the romantic essence of the English countryside. By evoking the nostalgia of a perfect day outdoors, it aims to draw the public outdoors and open their eyes to the importance of preserving trees outside woods, a key feature of our countryside.”

Ashleigh in her winning garden (Picture: Ruby Nutting)

Ashleigh worked with the Woodland Trust to create the garden which highlighted the dramatic loss of trees outside woods. It used more than 1,000 different plants – including wild cherry – with a stream, footpath, fields, hedgerows and dry stone walls.

