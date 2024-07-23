Young woman from Ampthill wins gold for her garden design
Last week, Bedford Today reported how Ashleigh Aylett had created a garden for RHS Tatton in Cheshire
Well, now the 29-year-old from Ampthill has won gold for her efforts.
She said: “I’m so delighted the garden has been recognised with gold. The garden seeks to capture the romantic essence of the English countryside. By evoking the nostalgia of a perfect day outdoors, it aims to draw the public outdoors and open their eyes to the importance of preserving trees outside woods, a key feature of our countryside.”
Ashleigh worked with the Woodland Trust to create the garden which highlighted the dramatic loss of trees outside woods. It used more than 1,000 different plants – including wild cherry – with a stream, footpath, fields, hedgerows and dry stone walls.
