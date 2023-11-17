"This is for Haroon": Bedford police officer in tribute to teen who died at Cardington Lock

“I want to dedicate it to him”

A police officer who was recognised for his part in an attempt to save a drowning teen had paid tribute to him.

Sergeant Phil Boyd accepted the Community Champion award on behalf of the emergency services and the community team at the annual Luton & Bedfordshire Community Awards.

Sergeant Phil Boyd with the Community Champion award (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)

He said: “I was asked by the photographer why I did not smile. I replied: ‘This is for Haroon’.

“It’s great to be recognised by the community. I’m proud to have responded alongside Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue, who swiftly located Haroon, and the paramedics, doctors and nurses who worked so hard to save him.

“This award is for Haroon and the countless lives he has and will continue to save so I want to dedicate it to him.”

The nomination was based on the part officers played in a multi-agency response to reports of a young man getting into difficulties in the water in June at Cardington Lock

Sergeant Phil Boyd at Cardington Lock where flowers and a letter to Haroon were laid in his memory (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)

But despite everyone’s best efforts, 18-year-old Haroon died the following day.

He had been playing with friends in the water during the hot weather.

The collective efforts of all those who attended the scene and the kindness shown in the days and weeks following the tragedy by the team was highlighted during the event.

After the incident, officers attended the location on a number of occasions.

A ‘serious water incident’ sign has since gone up, where flowers and a letter to Haroon were laid in his memory.