A football club is appealing for your help after thieves really put the boot in – leaving them devastated.

As Lindsay Birtles and colleagues headed down to the pitch at Lawrence Park on Saturday morning, they were confronted with the break-in.

Machinery had been stolen and the club’s new fencing had also been vandalised.

And now – Queensmen Youth FC in Ampthill – has set up a Go Fund Me page to raise funds to replace everything and up the security with alarms and security shutters.

So far, only £2,475 has been raised out of a target of £10,000 – but the Queensmen are hoping to change all that.

Lindsay said: "We are a true family club and we are all truly devastated. It’s not even just about the loss and inconvenience, it’s the emotion that goes with it.

“We are a new club made up of volunteers who are working desperately to regenerate a football ground in the heart of our town.

“As part of this we have raised sponsorships, applied for grants and been helped by many wonderful parents and businesses within the club.

“This recent blow however has shown us that – whilst we should really just be focused on getting the pitches and facilities right for the children to play – we actually need to stop and look to repair the unnecessary damage and raise our levels of security so that we can’t be targeted again.

"We also need to replace everything we had, we can’t run football matches without it and whilst insured, the true value is rarely covered.

“Sadly we have zero funds to do this, every penny is allocated to the work we have already committed to be done for the club and we are already fundraising for everything that needs doing as it is.

"We pledge that every penny raised will be used to make our club a safe and wonderful place for the many children that play for it. Including alarms, security shutters and replacement of all the equipment we have lost.”

A police spokesman said: “A report of a burglary at the football club in Woburn Road, Ampthill was made to police on Saturday (November 11). Damage to the club and belongings taken, including a tractor and tools, is being investigated.