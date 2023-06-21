Teenager dies after being pulled from water at Bedford’s Cardington Lock

And fire service fears this third drowning shows public could be requesting the wrong emergency service when dialling 999

An 18-year-old man has died after being pulled from the water in Bedford’s Cardington Lock on Friday evening (June 16).

According to Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service – along with Bedfordshire Police and East of England Ambulance Service – he had been playing with friends in the water during the hot weather.

Emergency services successfully revive the teenager at the scene but he died in hospital later that day

But the fire service fears this third drowning in Bedford shows public could be requesting the wrong emergency service when dialling 999.

In a statement, the fire service said they were saddened by his death.

And added: “Members of the public around him rightly phoned 999 for help once they realised he was in trouble. Emergency services arrived on scene and were able to successfully revive him but sadly he passed away in hospital later that day. This comes weeks after the deaths of two women who drowned in Kempston Weir whilst canoeing.

“We are appealing to the public to remember the importance of acting as quickly as possible when someone could be drowning. This means calling 999 immediately and asking for the fire service if in-land. Any delay to the fire service’s arrival could be the difference between life and death.”

Robert Hulatt, group commander, said: “When someone is in trouble in the water, every second counts. The fire service is trained and equipped to respond and effect rescue at water related incidents, therefore fast deployment of our water rescue resources is crucial.