"She spent her life helping others": Family in tribute to Bedford woman who died at Willington garden centre

The family of a woman who died after being hit by a car have paid tribute – hailing her as a wonderful wife, mother, nanny and sister.

Gill Wibberley, 59, from Bedford, was in the car park of Frosts Garden Centre when she was hit by a car just before 2.30pm on Sunday, June 9. She was taken to hospital but died as a result of her injuries.

Her family said: “We would like to pay tribute to Gill Frances Wibberley, a wonderful and much-loved wife, mother, nanny and sister.

“Gill spent her life helping others through her work as a paramedic and a driving instructor, and will be greatly missed by the whole community.

Gill Wibberley died as a result of her injuries after being hit by a car in Frosts Garden Centre car park on Sunday, June 9

“The family has found great comfort and pride in the fact that she was able to fulfil her wishes to support three people and their families through organ donation.”