Police release picture of 15-year-old missing from Bedford

Have you seen him?

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find James.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 15-year-old was last seen in Bedford on Sunday (April 27). He is 5ft 5in, of slim build with short, dark hair and brown eyes.

James – who has links to the Bromley area of London – was last seen wearing a black Nike tracksuit with a red logo.

If you’ve seen him or you have any info on his whereabouts, call police on 101 or report it online, quoting reference 191 of 27 April.