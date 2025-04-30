Police release picture of 15-year-old missing from Bedford
Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find James.
The 15-year-old was last seen in Bedford on Sunday (April 27). He is 5ft 5in, of slim build with short, dark hair and brown eyes.
James – who has links to the Bromley area of London – was last seen wearing a black Nike tracksuit with a red logo.
If you’ve seen him or you have any info on his whereabouts, call police on 101 or report it online, quoting reference 191 of 27 April.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.