Police release picture of 15-year-old missing from Bedford

By Clare Turner
Published 30th Apr 2025, 16:07 BST
Have you seen him?
Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find James.

The 15-year-old was last seen in Bedford on Sunday (April 27). He is 5ft 5in, of slim build with short, dark hair and brown eyes.

James – who has links to the Bromley area of London – was last seen wearing a black Nike tracksuit with a red logo.

If you’ve seen him or you have any info on his whereabouts, call police on 101 or report it online, quoting reference 191 of 27 April.

