Mercury-nominated band to play Bedford's Esquires as part of grassroots tour

The four piece will be playing in September
By Clare Turner
Published 31st Jul 2023, 15:28 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 15:29 BST
The Big Moon will play Esquires in September (Picture: El Hardwick)The Big Moon will play Esquires in September (Picture: El Hardwick)
The Big Moon will play Esquires in September (Picture: El Hardwick)

Mercury-nominated alt-pop four-piece The Big Moon will be playing Bedford as part of The National Lottery’s United By Music Tour with Music Venue Trust.

They will join the likes of Rhoda Dakar, Newton Faulkner and Hamish Hawk who all revealed they’d be playing Esquires to help support grassroots music venues.

The band will perform 10 special shows including a special performance at the Bromham Road venue on September 17.

See unitedbymusic.live for all tour dates and tickets.

