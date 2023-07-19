Legendary British singer Rhoda Dakar is among the latest artists to join the lineup for The National Lottery’s United By Music Tour with Music Venue Trust.

A longtime supporter of Music Venue Trust as a patron, Rhoda will perform nine special shows – including Esquires in Bedford – to support grassroots music venues.

Rhoda Dakar is playing Esquires

And she’s not the only one playing the town – last month, we revealed how Newton Faulkner and Hamish Hawk were also playing the Bromham Road venue as part of the part of tour

Rhoda’s career began as lead vocalist with all female 2Tone band, The Bodysnatchers in 1979.

She went on to record with The Specials, The Special AKA and Madness, along with her solo work.