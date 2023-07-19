News you can trust since 1845
Legendary 2Tone artist Rhoda Dakar to play Bedford's Esquires

Get ready to do rock steady
By Clare Turner
Published 19th Jul 2023, 17:28 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 17:29 BST

Legendary British singer Rhoda Dakar is among the latest artists to join the lineup for The National Lottery’s United By Music Tour with Music Venue Trust.

A longtime supporter of Music Venue Trust as a patron, Rhoda will perform nine special shows – including Esquires in Bedford – to support grassroots music venues.

Rhoda Dakar is playing EsquiresRhoda Dakar is playing Esquires
And she’s not the only one playing the town – last month, we revealed how Newton Faulkner and Hamish Hawk were also playing the Bromham Road venue as part of the part of tour

Rhoda’s career began as lead vocalist with all female 2Tone band, The Bodysnatchers in 1979.

She went on to record with The Specials, The Special AKA and Madness, along with her solo work.

She has seven gold albums and one silver covering. Rhoda is also a respected DJ and toured the Americas and Europe as support to The Selecter in 2019 and The Specials in 2016 as special guest.

Rhoda plays Esquires on September 1 – you can buy tickets from here

