Newton Faulkner to play Bedford's Esquires as part of major National Lottery tour

Hamish Hawk is also coming to the venue as part of the tour too
By Clare Turner
Published 27th Jun 2023, 14:24 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 14:25 BST

Newton Faulkner and Hamish Hawk are coming to Bedford’s Esquires later this summer.

It’s part of National Lottery and Music Venue Trust’s United By Music Tour which will include Sam Ryder, Bloc Party and Ed Harcourt playing venues across the UK in support of the grassroots music sector.

Tickets will go live on Friday (June 30) at 10am – you can buy them here

Newton Faulkner

Hamish Hawk plays Esquires on August 14.

While Newton Faulkner will play the venue on August 31.

This tour takes The National Lottery’s contribution to grassroots venues to £1.5 million and comes at a crucial time when many venues are still suffering the fallout from the pandemic and the impact of the cost-of-living crisis.

Hamish Hawk

The funds committed mean venues get artists at no cost to them.

Every National Lottery player who bought a ticket can bring a plus one for free – all they need to do to qualify is to bring any National Lottery product when they attend the gig.

