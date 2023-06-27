Newton Faulkner to play Bedford's Esquires as part of major National Lottery tour

Hamish Hawk is also coming to the venue as part of the tour too

Newton Faulkner and Hamish Hawk are coming to Bedford’s Esquires later this summer.

It’s part of National Lottery and Music Venue Trust’s United By Music Tour which will include Sam Ryder, Bloc Party and Ed Harcourt playing venues across the UK in support of the grassroots music sector.

Newton Faulkner

Hamish Hawk plays Esquires on August 14.

While Newton Faulkner will play the venue on August 31.

This tour takes The National Lottery’s contribution to grassroots venues to £1.5 million and comes at a crucial time when many venues are still suffering the fallout from the pandemic and the impact of the cost-of-living crisis.

Hamish Hawk

The funds committed mean venues get artists at no cost to them.