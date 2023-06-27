In pictures: Stars come to Bedford Park concerts - including rock legend Sting and Steps' Faye Tozer

And there’s more to come – including George Ezra and Ministry of Sound Classical

Stars shone at Bedford Park at the weekend with the first of three fantastic concerts.

And there will be more to come next week, when Bedford Park Concerts returns for its second weekend of top acts.

Bedford Park Concerts has been going for over 20 years, but this year was the first year that the new promoters Cuffe and Taylor, who are part of the live nation Family, took over – and proved to be a sensation.

Friday night kicked off with the now local but international talent of DJ Spoony on the decks followed by 70s Soul act The Real thing, American Disco Queens Sister Sledge and headlined by none other than international superstar family The Jackson’s who had the crowd grooving and singing into the late evening.

That was followed on Saturday night by singer songwriter Sting , famous for leading the band The Police in the 70s and 80s and having a huge solo career since their break up. The crowds were enthralled by the star and his band with many commenting what a fab night it was.

Sting was supported by his Son Joe Sumner and Norwegian singer songwriter Dagny.

The first weekend concluded with the ever popular Proms in the Park which this year focused on the West End and drew a host of stars from the West end Musicals including John Owen-Jones and Faye Tozer , performing show stoppers accompanied by The Novello Orchestra to a packed flag waving arena in Bedford park .

Scooter is set to perform on Thursday, June 29 – the German happy hardcore, rave and techno music band band that has sold over 30 million records and earned over 80 Gold and Platinum awards.

Number one album artist George Ezra will be performing on Friday and the line up finishes on Saturday night with Bedford Park, providing the perfect backdrop for an incredible live music spectacle from Ministry of Sound Classical – with favourite dance tracks re-orchestrated, re-imagined and re-lived by a breathtaking 30-piece orchestra, top DJs, stunning vocalists and a sound and light experience like no other.

A few tickets are still available online so don’t miss out.

