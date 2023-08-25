Lib Dems to table ‘Dosser Dorries Bill’ to force by-election in Mid Bedfordshire

“We need an end to this sorry saga, once and for all”

The Liberal Democrats are set to table a bill as soon as Parliament returns which could see Nadine Dorries suspended as an MP and trigger a by-election in Mid Bedfordshire.

The Liberal Democrats are set to lay down what they call a ‘Dosser Dorries’ motion to suspend her for 10 days if she doesn't show up to Parliament by September 14.

Nadine Dorries (Getty)

The party’s Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper is planning to table the motion on the first day of the parliamentary term on Monday, September 4.

This is the latest bid to force Dorries to resign, and the Liberal Democrats are urging the Government to allow MPs to vote on it as soon as possible. If the motion is passed, a 10-day suspension would trigger a recall petition and allow her constituents to force a by-election.

Earlier this week, we revealed how Shefford Town Council had joined Flitwick Town Council in calling for her to step down

And on Wednesday, pianist Augusta Lees spoofed Dexys Midnight Runners' Come on Eileen, saying she should go

To the uninitiated – back in June – Dorries announced she would resign "with immediate effect”.

However, she reneged on this, saying she wouldn't jump until she got more information on why she was denied a peerage.

Daisy Cooper MP said: “For months Nadine Dorries has treated the people of Mid Bedfordshire with contempt and taken them for granted.

“As thousands of people struggle to get a GP appointment and face steep hikes to their mortgages, Nadine Dorries continues to be missing in action. What’s worse is that the Conservatives just don’t seem to care that they’re letting people down.