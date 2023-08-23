Come on Nadine: Pianist spoofs Dexys Midnight Runners' classic to ask Mid Bedfordshire MP to go

It’s already had over 156K views

As more and more people join the call for Mid Beds MP Nadine Dorries to step down, one pianist and singer has joined the ranks with a rather novel take.

Augusta Lees – who posts a plethora of parodies on her YouTube channel – has adapted Dexys Midnight Runners’ number one hit Come on Eileen from 1982.

And she’s inserted her own lyrics:

Come on Nadine

Thought you swore that you'd leave?

This postponement's obscene

Have you done anything?

Year long recess?

Yeah, Mid Beds unimpressed

Have some mercy

Please get gone now Nadine

Earlier this week, we revealed how Shefford Town Council has joined Flitwick Town Council in calling for her to resign

LBC Radio also placed adverts in our sister title Bedford Times and Citizen asking if anyone had seen the MP. There are also signs around the constituency calling for her to go.

Unlock Democracy has urged the standards commissioner to launch a probe into Dorries, who was briefly culture secretary under Boris Johnson’s government.