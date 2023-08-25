Police said this behaviour could be a precursor for further offending

A woman was inappropriately touched in a club in Lurke Street at the weekend and police are appealing for your help.

For some reason, officers haven't revealed which club it is as there are a couple in the street – but have confirmed the incident happened at around 2.45am on Sunday (August 20).

In a post on social media, police said: “We are appealing for witnesses after we received a report of a woman being inappropriately touched in a club in Lurke Street, Bedford. The suspect is described as a white man, in his 20s, slim build with brown hair. He was wearing a blue T-shirt with a faint pattern on it and blue jeans.”

PC Alexandra Harpin added: “This behaviour cannot be excused and could be a precursor for further offending.

“We strive to ensure that women and girls in Bedfordshire feel safe and means ensuring those responsible for these types of crimes are apprehended.

“If you were in the area at the time of the incident and saw something or someone matching the description provided, please get it touch with us.”