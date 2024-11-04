Here's how Bedford will be marking Armistice and Remembrance Day
Remembrance Sunday: Wreath laying ceremony, service and march past.
Sunday, November 10, 11am
War Memorial, Bedford Embankment – meet at 10.40am, ready for the march from Russell Park.
Once the parade is formed up at the memorial, the service begins, during which civic leaders, the Armed Forces, veterans' associations, civil and community organisations will lay wreaths.
Following the service, a march will proceed along The Embankment, to Harpur Square.
A full order of service for Remembrance Sunday will be able to view from today (Monday) here
On the day, there will be a QR code available that you will be able to scan with the camera on your phone to view the order of service. There will also be a limited number of paper versions available on the day, distributed by the cadets.
There will be a limited number of spaces by the War Memorial for members of the public in a wheelchair, along with one carer, these will be available on a first-come-first-served basis.
Armistice Day: Monday, November 11, 11am
Riverside Square, Bedford – anyone is welcome to attend the short ceremony commemorating this pivotal moment in history. Arrive at 10.40am to observe a two-minute’s silence, followed by an inspection of the standards by the mayor and lord lieutenant.
There is no Poppy Shop in Bedford this year, but poppies are available in all major supermarkets and from a Poppy Appeal stall in the Harpur Centre until Saturday (November 9).