Bedfordshire Police headquarters

Have your say about Bedfordshire Police’s online reporting tool as a public survey opens today (April 27).

Police and Crime Commissioner Festus Akinbusoye is carrying out the survey to find out what people think about the tool and whether it’s meeting the level of service they expect.

Over the last year the online reporting tool has had more than 24,000 visitors on average each month and 31,452 in March.

Mr Akinbusoye said: “My role as Police and Crime Commissioner is to be the ‘voice of the public’ in policing. This means understanding the needs of the community and ensuring a real and tangible response to these issues.

“Part of this aim, and in line with my Police and Crime plan, is public consultation. I am keen to hear the community’s experiences with the force’s online reporting tools and whether it provides the level of service the public expect. I would encourage the public to get involved and help shape how we move forward with our innovations to policing.”

