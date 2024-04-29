Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Government proposal on the much-anticipated plans for a new Universal Studios theme park in Bedford could come before the summer.

Earlier this month, Bedford Today revealed how Universal Destinations and Experiences might possibly approach the government for a planning decision under a specific planning arrangement – taking it out of the hands of both Bedford borough and Central Bedfordshire councils.

In the House of Commons during an exchange with culture, media and sport secretary, Lucy Frazer, the North East Bedfordshire MP Richard Fuller said: “The secretary of state will be aware of the proposal by Universal Studios for a theme park in Bedfordshire – a £10 billion investment in the country. She will also be aware of the strong local support, led by Conservative Mayor Tom Wootton, so can she assure me and other Bedfordshire MPs that she is working hard with the Treasury to get a response to that proposal, and that a Government proposal will be forthcoming before the summer?”

Ms Frazer said: "My honourable friend is right to raise this very exciting opportunity for Bedfordshire, which I am pleased to have discussed with him. We are liaising closely with the Treasury, and I am also happy to continue liaising with my honourable friend.”

At the end of last year, Bedford Today revealed how the US company was rumoured to be setting its sights on Bedford – only for Universal Destinations and Experiences to confirm it later that day.

Universal owns the land at Kempston Hardwick and has already written to residents, saying plans are in the very early stages as the company carries out a feasibility study.