Universal Studios has written to residents following last week’s revelation a theme park could be coming to Bedford.

Last Tuesday, Bedford Today revealed how the US company was rumoured to be setting its sights on Bedford – only for Universal Destinations and Experiences to confirm it an hour later

And now, in a letter to residents, the company has backed up what we already knew – saying a potential park and resort experience at Kempston Hardwick is in its very early stages.

Universal Studios has bought land at Kempston Hardwick (Picture: Pixabay)

And it added: “While we do own the land, we are only at the beginning of our feasibility study as part of our evaluation of potential sites. It may well therefore be many months before we decide whether to proceed with the project.”

The letter – from John McReynolds of Universal Destinations & Experiences – also said if the theme park does go ahead, it would create thousands of jobs as well as generate a significant positive economic impact.

Mr Reynolds added: “Above all, we have a strong track record of working together with local communities and relevant stakeholders as we consider any new project – engaging with the local community in Bedford, Kempston Hardwick, Stewartby, Wixams, Wootton, and elsewhere will be no different.

“While we have been encouraged by the positive nature of conversations we've had so far with various national and local stakeholders – including Bedford Borough Council and the mayor of Bedford borough – we plan to work closely with our local communities should we progress.”