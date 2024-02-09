Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for a new Universal Studios theme park in Bedford have already been discussed by the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

In the House of Commons yesterday (Thursday), it was confirmed during an exchange between Bedford MP Mohammad Yasin and Transport Secretary Mark Harper.

Mr Yasin said: “Bedford borough could become the home of the only Universal Studios theme park in Europe, bringing enormous prosperity and many jobs to my constituency and the eastern region. Although road infrastructure funding has already been allocated until 2025, will the Government commit to supporting that exciting project by funding the substantial road improvements that will be necessary for the plan to go ahead?”

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: "The Government will look carefully at the proposals that are brought forward and will want to do what we can to ensure that that exciting proposal comes to fruition" (Picture: Pixabay)

To which Mr Harper replied: “I am familiar with that scheme, on which I have been briefed, and I know that the Chancellor has been involved in it as well. The Government will look carefully at the proposals that are brought forward and will want to do what we can to ensure that that exciting proposal comes to fruition.”

At the end of last year, Bedford Today revealed how the US company was rumoured to be setting its sights on Bedford – only for Universal Destinations and Experiences to confirm it later that day.

Universal owns the land at Kempston Hardwick and has already written to residents, saying plans are in the very early stages as the company carries out a feasibility study.