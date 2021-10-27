Ghoulish goings-on at Bedford for Hallowe'en

With Hallowe'en approaching, Bedford can boast a whole host of spook-tacular events.

There's plenty to keep you entertained. Here's just a few:

Love Bedford’s Spooky Halloween Trail

There's something for all ages

Find 12 Hallowe'en creatures hiding in shop windows across the town centre. And when you’re done, drop in to Gallone’s Ice Cream Parlour to collect a chilly treat.

Maps available from Gallone’s Ice Cream Parlour, The Works, BBTea or Serena Café.

Submit your Hallowe'en 2021 Trail entry to win £20 Love Bedford Vouchers.

The trail runs until Sunday, October 31.

Ghosts and Ghouls Takeover @ Don’t Get Locked In Escape Rooms

Don’t Get Locked In Escape Rooms has been taken over this Hallowe'en, with creepy decorations, equally creepy sound effects, and live actors – this is not for the faint hearted.

The event runs every day up to Sunday, October 31, 1-10pm.

Party After Dark this Halloween Weekend

Get your freak on this Hallowe'en at Empire, Vogue and Astons – all three venues will be transformed into fright clubs.

To really get into the Hallowe'en spirit, catch two for one drinks offers (designated times), and at Empire’s Sexy Hallowe'en Westwood Party, dress to make them drop dead – with competition and prizes for best dressed male and female.