Four Bedfordshire charities scoop share of £120,000 festive financial boost

Four charities based in Bedfordshire have received a £1,000 Christmas gift thanks to Ecclesiastical Insurance.

They were nominated to win a share of £120,000 by members of the public as part of the specialist insurer’s annual 12 days of giving Christmas campaign.

The charities are:

Schoolreaders - a charity which matches volunteers to UK primary schools giving free one-to-one reading support to children

Midshires Search and Rescue - trained volunteers who search for missing and vulnerable people

Bedford Area Schools Christian Support Trust - a Christian organisation designed to empower children and young people to achieve their full potential

Potton Hall for All - working on building and running a large, multi-purpose community hall in Potton