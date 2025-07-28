Fanfare for official opening of two new businesses on Bedford’s High Street

It was sweet treats all round with the official opening of two new businesses on Bedford’s High Street on Saturday.

It’s hoped Furniture Outlet and Heavenly Desserts will breathe new life into the high street and complement ongoing refurbishments to St Paul’s Square.

Heavenly Desserts, opposite the John Howard statue, is a national brand which opened its doors in 2008 and ‘has led the way in dessert dining’.

It’s located on premises formerly occupied by established Bedford furniture store Harrison Gibson.

Heavenly Desserts welcomed its first customers on Saturday

The new business now has more than 50 branches in the UK with the aim of delivering memorable dessert experiences.

It’s also proud to have become recognised as the UK’s fastest-growing dessert brand through its signature creations, such as the revolutionary Croffle, to being crowned ‘Best Dessert Restaurant’ by Deliveroo.

Furniture Outlet signed a five-year lease on the 26,000 sq ft ground floor on the former Wilko store site in the High Street as reported by Bedford Today.

A small section of the shop front has been retained (circa 500 sq ft) and, once planning has been granted another retail unit will be available to let.

Furniture Outlet is on the former Wlko site and next to the old Harrison Gibson furniture store site in Bedford High Street

The two upper floors of the three-storey building – vacant since the collapse of the budget homeware chain in 2023 – are expected to be redeveloped for residential use.

Nathan George, associate and head of agency for Kirkby Diamond in Bedford, said: “The arrival of Furniture Outlet is a significant boost for Bedford town centre and it’s great to see a large, previously vacant unit being brought back to life.

“The property market for retail units across the town remains active. Most of the demand is still at the smaller end but the letting of the former Wilko premises represents a notable exception to that trend and we are always pleased to see larger vacant units being occupied.

“It’s difficult to say whether this is a sign of things to come but we are seeing an increase in confidence across the retail sector and we have already completed on nine retail transactions since January, which is very positive. When the works are completed around St Paul’s Square this will provide an additional lift for that area of the town, and I am pleased to see the council’s efforts to improve the town paying off.”

Heavenly Desserts was contacted for comment.

