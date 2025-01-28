Expect a summer of misery and delays as work earmarked for Bedford's St Paul’s Square

St Paul's Square

Gird your loins, people, as the town centre is going to be a no-go zone if you’re behind the wheel.

From July 23 until August 29, St Paul’s Square will be CLOSED.

It’s all part of the £4.98 million Town Deal regeneration plans – not to be confused with the previous £80,000 grant from Historic England to make Bedford High Street more attractive. If you remember, various shopfronts – The Medic Clinic, Blue Monk and Goldings – all got a revamp.

According to the blurb on the council’s website, St Paul’s Square will have a “comprehensive redevelopment” to support a variety of outdoor events, aimed at “improving visitor experience” to “promote Bedford as a destination”. It will be repaved and plinths removed.

The project will involve permanently closing the road link at St Paul’s Square and widening the pedestrian pathways to allow greater capacity for outdoor events so you can walk between St Paul’s Square and the Cultural Quarter and Riverside Bedford.