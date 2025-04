Cliff Richard's favourite restaurant and FOUR Bedford takeaways told they need 'major improvement'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here are the latest food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency (FSA) and it’s not looking good for FIVE Bedford businesses.

Many restaurants and takeaways have scored well – but FSA inspectors told New Golden Lion, in York Street, Bedford; Kempston Kebab, in Bedford Road; Bedford Pizza & Kebab House, in Midland Road; and Misto Kitchen, Dane Street they all need ‘major improvement’.

Most shocking though was Blue Monk, in Bedford’s High Street, which was also given the dreaded one rating. This restaurant you may remember was restored to its former glory in 2022 as part of the council’s lavish plans to restore many High Street shops.

Even Sir Cliff Richard dined at their twice a few years back when he was rehearsing for his Blue Sapphire Tour at nearby Cardington.

Did the food inspectors visit your favourite?

All businesses are given a rating between 0 and 5 which breaks down as:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

Rated 5 – Mile Road Cafe, Mile Road, Bedford – inspected on September 10

Rated 5– Bedford Cafe, Midland Road, Bedford – inspected on September 5

Rated 5 – Costa Coffee, Riley Way, Kempston – inspected on September 5

Rated 5 – The Royal George, Silver Street, Stevington – inspected on August 19

Rated 5 – Jemz Caribbean Takeaway, Ampthill Road, Bedford – inspected on September 9

Rated 5 – Soprano Kebab House, Midland Road, Bedford – inspected on September 5

Rated 5 – Lee's Kitchen, Duckmill Lane, Bedford – inspected on August 28

Rated 5 – Milton Ernest Garden Centre Café, Radwell Road, Milton Ernest – inspected on September 30

Rated 5 – Miller & Carter, Riverside Square, Bedford – inspected on September 18

Rated 5 – Vanilla Tree, St Cuthberts Street, Bedford – inspected on September 11

Rated 5 – The White Horse, Newnham Avenue, Bedford – inspected on October 8

Rated 5 – Slug & Lettuce, High Street, Bedford – inspected on October 3

Rated 5 – Barley Mow, St Loyes Street, Bedford – inspected on September 18

Rated 5 – Domino's Pizza, Midland Road, Bedford – inspected on October 3

Rated 5 – Deniz Fish Bar, Park Road West, Bedford – inspected on September 30

Rated 5 – Charles Biswell Catering at Bedford – inspected on September 26

Rated 5 – 9th Kitchen, Cross Roads Shops, Church Road, Wilstead – inspected on September 5

Rated 4 – Costa, Midland Road, Bedford – inspected on July 29

Rated 4 – Chicken Master, High Street, Bedford – inspected on July 31

Rated 4 – Paneficio Chirico Bakery, Mabel Road, Bedford – inspected on August 7

Rated 4 – Ready Steady Roll, Ivy Lodge House, Rushden Road, Sharnbrook – inspected on August 8

Rated 4 – Ocean Fish Bar, Brickhill Drive, Bedford – inspected on August 14

Rated 4 – The Elephant Restaurant, Bedford Road, Kempston – inspected on August 22

Rated 4 – Dudu Bar Restaurant and Lounge, Bromham Road, Bedford – inspected on September 4

Rated 4 – V’Jays Indian Est 1984 and King Kebab, Tavistock Street, Bedford – inspected on September 4

Rated 4 – Burger King, Harpur Street, Bedford – inspected on September 9

Rated 4 – Al Jannat, Midland Road, Bedford – inspected on September 10

Rated 4 – Bedfordshire Jerk Centre, Windsor Road, Bedford – inspected on September 12

Rated 3 – Pasticceria Amalfi Limited, Tavistock Street, Bedford – inspected on July 31

Rated 3 – Amber Combo, The Broadway, Bedford – inspected on July 31

Rated 3 – Shortstown Foodbar, Beauvais Square, Shortstown – inspected on August 6

Rated 3 – Roman Pizza, Midland Road, Bedford – inspected on August 15

Rated 3 – Etna, The Broadway, Bedford – inspected on September 4

Rated 2 – Peri Peri Original, Commercial Road, Bedford – inspected on August 15

Rated 1 – New Golden Lion, York Street, Bedford – inspected on August 20

Rated 1 – Kempston Kebab, Bedford Road, Kempston – inspected August 22

Rated 1 – Misto Kitchen, Dane Street, Bedford – inspected on May 7

Rated 1 – Blue Monk, High Street, Bedford – inspected on September 10