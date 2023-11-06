Rumour has it, he’s been working at Cardington Hangars

Diners got the shock of their lives when Sir Cliff Richard popped into the Blue Monk for a meal.

According to the Nepalese and Indian restaurant, Sir Cliff and his secretary just walked in without a booking on Hallowe’en night – a bit early for Mistletoe and Wine, you might think.

But clearly the pop star was impressed, as he promptly booked a table for 20 people for last Friday (November 3).

Sir Cliff Richard at the Blue Monk

Fokrul Islam, from the High Street restaurant, said: “We provided a banquet meal for the whole group. Some of our staff were star struck. The night went great.”

It’s rumoured that Sir Cliff – who has enjoyed a career spanning 65 years – had been rehearsing at the nearby Cardington Hangars for his Blue Sapphire Tour.