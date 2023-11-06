News you can trust since 1845
Sir Cliff Richard pops into Bedford restaurant twice in one week

Rumour has it, he’s been working at Cardington Hangars
By Clare Turner
Published 6th Nov 2023, 14:55 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 14:55 GMT
Diners got the shock of their lives when Sir Cliff Richard popped into the Blue Monk for a meal.

According to the Nepalese and Indian restaurant, Sir Cliff and his secretary just walked in without a booking on Hallowe’en night – a bit early for Mistletoe and Wine, you might think.

But clearly the pop star was impressed, as he promptly booked a table for 20 people for last Friday (November 3).

Sir Cliff Richard at the Blue Monk
Fokrul Islam, from the High Street restaurant, said: “We provided a banquet meal for the whole group. Some of our staff were star struck. The night went great.”

It’s rumoured that Sir Cliff – who has enjoyed a career spanning 65 years – had been rehearsing at the nearby Cardington Hangars for his Blue Sapphire Tour.

Last year, the Blue Monk was restored to its former glory as part of the High Street Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ).

