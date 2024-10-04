Bedford Pizza & Kebab House in town centre told it needs major improvement

By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 4th Oct 2024, 16:42 GMT
Pizza & Kebab House, a takeaway at 87 Midland Road, Bedford was given a food hygiene rating score of onePizza & Kebab House, a takeaway at 87 Midland Road, Bedford was given a food hygiene rating score of one
A pizza and kebab takeaway in Bedford needs major improvement, according to the Food Standards Agency.

Bedford Pizza & Kebab House at 87 Midland Road, was given a score of just one, out of a possible 5, when it was visited by inspectors on August 28.

A new food hygiene ratings was also awarded to Bedford Athletic Rugby Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at Wentworth Drive, Bedford which was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 28.

The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme helps people choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving you clear information about businesses’ hygiene standards. The scheme is run in partnership with local authorities in England.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

The ratings include:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required.

