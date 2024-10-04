Bedford Pizza & Kebab House in town centre told it needs major improvement

Pizza & Kebab House, a takeaway at 87 Midland Road, Bedford was given a food hygiene rating score of one

A pizza and kebab takeaway in Bedford needs major improvement, according to the Food Standards Agency.

Bedford Pizza & Kebab House at 87 Midland Road, was given a score of just one, out of a possible 5, when it was visited by inspectors on August 28.

A new food hygiene ratings was also awarded to Bedford Athletic Rugby Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at Wentworth Drive, Bedford which was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 28.

