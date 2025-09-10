Cameras to roll at Wrest Park which is closing for ‘exciting filming project’

Lights, camera, action – as the Mansion House at Wrest Park takes centre stage for a filming project.

The Mansion House has announced it will closed from today until October 2 due to a private filming project. The rest of the site including the grounds, café, bookshop, and shop will still be open to visitors as normal.

English Heritage, which manages the former stately home in Silsoe, which closed during the same period last year, remained tight-lipped about what the filming involved other than to say it was due to a private hire.

A spokesperson for English Heritage said: “The house at Wrest Park will be closed to the public until October 2 due to a private filming project. The gardens and visitor centre remain open to the public.

Film cameras will be rolling into Wrest Park between September 12 and October 2

“English Heritage apologises to visitors for the disruption. As an independent charity that looks after more than 400 historic sites across the country, additional revenue streams such as location filming are vital to maintaining and protecting the historic sites in our care for future generations.”

Confirming the closure a statement on the Wrest Park FB page, says: “Wrest Park is playing host to an exciting filming project during September.

“Every penny we raise from filming helps us to look after the historic sites and artefacts in our care.

“The Mansion and Pavilion will be closed on September 21 and September 27. The site will be fully closed until September 20. We will, however, be exclusively opening the café, shop and playpark free of charge.”

Wrest Park is a country estate dating back to the 1830s and featuring a Grade I listed country house and formal gardens.

English Heritage took over the house and gardens in 2006 and started a 20-year restoration project to return the gardens to their pre-1917 state.