Bravery awards for Bedford heroes after fatal stabbing and Cleat Hill explosion

Top Tyler Scott and bottom Tamara and Andrew Vidler

Bedford heroes have been recognised for their bravery after risking their lives to help others.

Charlie Butcher, Tamara and Andrew Vidler, and Tyler Scott were all recognised at the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s annual Police Public Bravery Awards for their selfless acts.

Charlie, 31, was given a gold medal after he stepped in after a fatal stabbing in Bedford, in May 2024.

He was in B&M on Riverfield Drive when he heard a commotion outside and ran out to see Jacob Zuco, 19, moments after he had stabbed 20-year-old Leon Penman.

As Zuco started to walk away, Charlie tripped him. He was joined by Tamara and Andrew Vidler, both 32, to restrain Zuco – who had a knife tucked into his waistband – until police arrived. They also made sure the weapon was not compromised forensically.

Tamara and Andrew were both handed silver medals at last night’s ceremony in Sheffield.

Meanwhile, a silver medal was presented to 25-year-old Tyler, who carried an 84-year-old woman out of a burning house after the Cleat Hill explosion in October 2024.

He had been driving to work when he spotted smoke and, as he got closer, saw the house was on fire and had been badly damaged.

He called 999, but during the call, he spotted Julia Harris on the ground floor. Climbing through a window, he scooped her up and carried her out.

Julia was taken to hospital but died 10 days later. An investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst, who attended the awards on behalf of Bedfordshire Police, said: “It’s truly inspiring to see members of the public being honoured for their extraordinary courage.

“These individuals stepped forward without hesitation to protect others, prevent further danger and support our officers and emergency services - putting themselves in harm’s way to do so.

“Their actions embody the very values we uphold in policing and serve as a powerful reminder of the bravery, strength and compassion that exists within our communities.”

Chief Constable of South Yorkshire Police Lauren Poultney, who hosted the awards ceremony as the honorary secretary, said: “Members of the public supporting police and strangers in need, rather than walking away, display remarkable compassion and selflessness.

“They choose to help without the training, safety equipment and support our police officers have access to when protecting the public from harm.

“This courage needs to be recognised, and it is my honour to do so through the Police Public Bravery Awards.”

> Charlie Butcher agreed to be named in publicity but requested no photos.