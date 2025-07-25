Detectives urge site workers to come forward in fatal Cleat Hill explosion investigation
Emergency services were to Cleat Hill on the morning of October 19 to reports of a house fire.
There had been a major gas leak in July 2024 while a ground source heat pump was fitted.
Two people, Paul Swales, 85, and Julia Harris, 84, died following the explosion in the town.
Detectives are now wanting to speak with anyone who worked on the building site of the bungalow under construction to the rear of the affected property between July and October last year.
Detective Inspector James Day said: “If you were a worker on the building site and we haven’t already spoken to you, or know of anyone who was working there, please get in touch with us. You may have information that could assist our investigation.”
To contact the investigation team, call Bedfordshire Police on 101 or online quoting Operation Quickdraw.