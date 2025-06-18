Teen jailed for life after fatal stabbing in Bedford car park over designer coat

A 19-year-old who fatally stabbed a man following a feud over a designer coat has been jailed for life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jacob Zuco was today (Wednesday) sentenced for the murder of 20-year-old Leon Penman in a busy Bedford car park in May last year.

During the trial, the court heard how an unplanned encounter in Riverfield Drive led to a confrontation between the two men, escalating when Zuco produced a knife and stabbed Leon multiple times through a car window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the public held Zuco until police arrived while nearby off-duty paramedics performed CPR on Leon – but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jacob Zuco (left) has been jailed for life for the fatal stabbing of Leon Penman (right) in a Bedford car park

Two months earlier, Leon was stabbed in a separate incident, later confirmed to involve Zuco, over the sale of a designer coat.

Zuco, of Kimble Drive, Bedford, was found guilty following a trial at Luton Crown Court in April, and was today sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 20 years.

He was also sentenced to six years for causing grievous bodily harm with intent in connection with the first incident and four months for possession of a bladed article, both to run concurrently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When sentencing, His Honour Judge Michael Simon said: “This case is a good example of why young men who seek to justify carrying a knife for protection are deluding themselves and putting the public at risk.”

He also thanked the officers involved in the case for their hard work and care.

In a victim impact statement read out in court, Leon’s family described him as a ‘much-loved son, dad, brother, grandson, nephew, uncle, cousin and friend to many’.

They said: “Leon shouldn’t have lost his life in the way he did, and his loved ones shouldn’t have to move forward without him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone who came to Leon’s aid on that fateful day.”

Detective Inspector Dale Mepstead from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, who led the investigation, said: “Zuco did not set out that day intending to meet the victim or cause him harm, but he made the choice to carry a knife – a decision that ultimately ended a life, destroyed his own future and caused unimaginable pain to many others.

“Carrying a knife doesn’t protect you, it only increases the risk of tragedy and there is no excuse.

“We remain committed to doing everything we can to stop knives from reaching the hands of young people and to prevent this kind of senseless and devastating violence.

“Our thoughts remain with Leon’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”