Bedfringe cancels Post Office scandal musical due to Paula Vennells' links to Bedford School

It would seem that Paula Vennells has finally caught a break.

The Post Office scandal is never far from the headlines – but if you were hoping to get some comic relief on the subject, you’re out of luck.

Regular performers at Bedford fringe festival Bedfringe – Scottish Falsetto Sock Puppet Theatre – were geared up for their 13th comedy show, all done in the best possible taste.

Called Post Office Scandal The Musical, it was due to be performed at the Quarry Theatre at St Luke's on July 19 and tickets were selling fast.

But – according to the Scottish Falsetto Socks’ Kev Sutherland – it’s been pulled due to the ex-Post Office boss’ links to Bedford School – where she was once a governor.

In his blog, Kev said: “Despite it having already sold 75% of its tickets in advance, sadly this week the Socks were suddenly told they can't perform Post Office Scandal The Musical at Bedford Fringe and will be replacing it with a performance of a different show (Superheroes, their award-winning 2018 show).

"But why? The problem is that Bedford Fringe is supported by, and stages its productions at, Bedford School, an independent school that dates back to the 16th century and has many distinguished names among its alumni, and its governors.

“And among those names is Paula Vennells, who was a governor of the school up until 2021, when she resigned her governorship as the real-life Post Office scandal started to become widely known about.

The original poster of Post Office Scandal: The Musical by Scottish Falsetto Sock Puppet Theatre

“Obviously having a comedy show all about the Post Office scandal performed at a school whose governor was a key player in the Post Office scandal would be embarrassing to the school. Luckily, there's no danger of anyone making any association between the Post Office scandal and Bedford School. Phew.”

Post Office Scandal The Musical has already received rave reviews from the likes of The Scotsman which called it “a distracting tonic for the times”, as well as the Edinburgh Evening News which proclaimed it “had every single audience member… laughing until they cried”.

Kev added: “I'm disappointed for the people who'd already bought tickets for the show, I just hope they all come to the replacement show – The Scottish Falsetto Socks: Superheroes (plug plug).”

Paula Vennells

A spokesman for Bedford School said: “Post Office Scandal: The Musical has been replaced with another show by the same company, in order to respect widespread sensitivities at the current time.”

No other venue has cancelled Post Office Scandal: The Musical.