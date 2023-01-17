Bedfordshire town's Mrs Christmas accuses council of plotting against her like TV’s The Traitors

A woman nicknamed Mrs Christmas and honoured by Ampthill’s mayor for rescuing the town’s festive lights has accused “jealous” councillors of plotting against her like characters from TV’s The Traitors.

Mum-of-two Helen Driver claims they first tried to gag her on the organising committee and then forced her to quit so they could take all the credit for the spectacular display.

Helen Driver

An Ampthill town councillor strongly denied Helen was bullied – but admitted she had become increasingly ‘at odds’ with the council’s involvement with the lights.

Helen said: “They resented all the praise I received for reviving the Christmas lights and making Ampthill the envy of other Bedfordshire towns.

“First, some members wanted to silence me and tried to stop me speaking out. Then they set out to bully me off the committee.

“I was telling them things they didn’t want to hear and it became like something off telly’s The Traitors show with people scheming against me.”

The Christmas tree when Helen was in charge

The 50-year-old added: “In the end, every meeting turned into a battle. Standards have already slipped with the display, so now it is time to walk away.”

The building company Helen runs with husband Mick will still pick up the electricity bill for lighting up the town centre tree and surrounding streets last Christmas.

But in a shock Facebook announcement, Helen revealed the council had taken back responsibility for the festive display.

She wrote: “Sadly this is the end of an era. We will no longer be involved in the organisation and switch on event.

The Christmas tree when the council took over

“Over the last six years we’ve had massive support from shop owners, businesses, schools and the public. We’d like to take this opportunity to thank every one of you.

“We are extremely proud of the display we created, especially that we are the envy of towns all over Bedfordshire.”

Residents praised her efforts, with one saying: “You have left a wonderful legacy,” while another added: “So beautiful every year. Ampthill is very proud of you.”

Helen volunteered to revitalise the town’s “tired” festive display in 2016. She persuaded shops and businesses to help fund the purchase of 32,000 new lights along the town’s streets.

Then she got the same team that decorated the royal Christmas tree at Windsor Castle to dress Ampthill’s massive 25ft high tree in the market square.

Two years ago, her efforts were recognised when grateful Mayor Ian Titman added her name to the town’s Roll of Honour

But the council later decided to set up a 10-strong Christmas Lights Steering Group to oversee the annual festive display.

Helen was invited to serve alongside four councillors, four other community representatives and deputy town clerk Donna Searle.

Chair of Community Engagement, councillor Stephen Addy, has denied Helen was “bullied” by other group members, insisting: “The council does not tolerate bullying behaviour of any kind.”

However, he added: “It has become apparent over the past year that Helen has been at odds with the council’s increased ‘hands-on’ involvement with the Christmas lights.

“Her own involvement evolved over the years, perhaps leading her to believe she had increased responsibility, but she was never an elected member.

“The council funds the vast majority of the lights’ costs through the public purse. Members and officers are committed to providing value for money to residents.

