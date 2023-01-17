Bedford residents now need photo ID to vote in person at elections in May
A passport, drivers’ licence or bus pass will do
For the first time, anyone wanting to vote in person at polling stations will need to show photographic ID at this year’s elections.
Ahead of May, residents are being urged to make sure they not only check they are registered to vote but also have an accepted form of ID.
These include:
a UK, European Economic Area (EEA) or Commonwealth passport
a UK, EEA or Commonwealth drivers’ licence
Some concessionary travel passes, such as an older person’s bus pass or an Oyster 60+ card
Voters will also be able to use expired ID if they’re still recognisable from the photo.
If you haven't got anyone of the above, apply for free ID here or by completing a paper form.
If you need help applying or want to request an application form, contact the electoral services team by phoning 01234 718078 or by emailing [email protected]