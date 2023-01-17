For the first time, anyone wanting to vote in person at polling stations will need to show photographic ID at this year’s elections.

Ahead of May, residents are being urged to make sure they not only check they are registered to vote but also have an accepted form of ID.

Advertisement

A ballot box

These include:

a UK, European Economic Area (EEA) or Commonwealth passport

Advertisement

a UK, EEA or Commonwealth drivers’ licence

Some concessionary travel passes, such as an older person’s bus pass or an Oyster 60+ card

Advertisement

Voters will also be able to use expired ID if they’re still recognisable from the photo.

If you haven't got anyone of the above, apply for free ID here or by completing a paper form.

Advertisement