MP Richard Fuller is calling on the Treasury to impose better fiscal discipline at the East West Rail Company (EWR) after it emerged executives are pocketing six-figure salaries.

The MP for North East Bedfordshire kicked off after a Freedom of Information request revealed the high salaries.

East West Rail protest signs in Bedford

And he said either the Treasury imposes stronger financial discipline or it should call a halt to the East West Rail project.

But EWR says its salaries are in line with competitors and other industries.

According to the FOI response, one executive was paid over £200,000; three other executives pocketed between £150,000 and £200,000 and 22 more earned between £100,000 and £150,000.

Richard Fuller said: “EWR has failed to deliver on its plans, has lost public support and failed to keep up with demands for a modern solution that is not environmentally damaging.”

MP Richard Fuller

He went on to say: “EWR is failing and taxpayers are footing the bill. With money tight and taxes high, the Treasury should take the responsible step and start looking for alternative ways to promote economic growth in our area.”

The latest figures show MP Richard Fuller cost the taxpayer around £201,000 in 2021.

Figures from the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority show the Conservative MP's total business costs for the 2020-21 financial year were £201,413.26.

The MP's costs were up from £45,374.33 of the previous year, and on a par with the average for all Members of Parliament, of £203,880.

A spokesperson for EWR said: “The communities in and around Bedford deserve fast, reliable and sustainable transport – it’s a critical part of securing economic recovery and ensures a future where friends, family, jobs and all the things that matter are easier and quicker for everyone to reach.

"To make this happen, it is right that EWR offer salaries in line with industry benchmarking to create a dedicated and driven team of talented people with the expertise and knowledge to make that ambition a reality.

"I’d urge anyone in Bedford interested in playing a part in the future success of their community and earning a competitive wage, to come and work with us.”

At the end of last year, we revealed how EWR was finalising it recommendations for the Government

The preferred route – Route E through and north of Bedford – has caused controversy since it was first suggested.

In a leaflet sent out by EWR in 2021, residents were told some houses in Chesterton Mews, Milne Row, Sidney Road, Milton Road and Spenser Road would be demolished.

Other properties in Chesterton Mews and Milne Row "may" be demolished – and a partial loss in gardens could be required in Sidney Road, Milton Road, Spenser Road and Granet Close.

