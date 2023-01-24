CCTV installed at Bedford's Ampthill Road after nurses said they felt unsafe walking home

CCTV cameras have been installed on Ampthill Road after residents raised concerns about anti-social behaviour.

One camera is opposite Bedford Hospital while the other one is in the alleyway linking Victoria Road with Edward Road.

In a joint statement, Cauldwell councillors Abu Sultan and Fouzia Atiq said: "Keeping residents safe is one of the top priorities for us, and with the support of Bedford Borough Community Safety Team and Bedfordshire Community Policing Team we are pleased the council can provide this extra security for these two areas.

Councillors Abu Sultan and Fouzia Atiq with Harish Thapar, Cauldwell resident and Labour candidate for 2023, next to one of the cameras

"The CCTV'S are aimed at clamping down on crime and making the area safer and cleaner.

"The alleyway has been subject to criminal activity, making life a misery for the residents overlooking it.

