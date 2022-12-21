After years of controversy and delays, East West Rail (EWR) will be ready to reveal its recommendations to the Government in the early part of next year.

In a Christmas message, chief executive Beth West said: “The whole EWR team has worked hard this year reviewing the consultation responses and refining our proposals to take account of all the useful feedback we have received.”

She added the company is now able to move forward after the chancellor’s autumn statement.

East West Rail protest signs in Spenser Road

In the statement, she said: “We are in the process of finalising our recommendations for consideration by Government in the early part of 2023.

"Once that’s happened, we will then be able to respond formally to the consultation and update local communities on the route choice. I don’t have a confirmed date for that publication yet, but as soon I do I will let you know.”

Although she acknowledged people have waited a long time, she said “the changes in Government over the past six months” had delayed EWR’s final decision.

The preferred route – Route E through and north of Bedford – has caused controversy since it was first suggested.

In a leaflet sent out by EWR last year, residents were told some houses in Chesterton Mews, Milne Row, Sidney Road, Milton Road and Spenser Road would be demolished "based on reasonable worst-case railway corridor width".

Other properties in Chesterton Mews and Milne Row "may" be demolished – and a partial loss in gardens may be required in Sidney Road, Milton Road, Spenser Road and Granet Close.

Many campaigners believe the 2019 public consultation was flawed and councillors have continually slammed EWR over delays and lack of communication with the public.

Conversely, 71% of people between Oxford and Cambridge think a new east-west public transport link is a good idea – according to Ms West.

She added: “But for those people I’ve spoken to whose homes could be impacted by the railway, I know that certainty about the route choice is also critical, and the whole team here is focused on bringing that certainty as quickly as possible.

