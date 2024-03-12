Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bedford’s mayor Tom Wootton met with Universal Studios yesterday (Monday) while the US company continues to explore building a park and resort experience at Kempston Hardwick.

Although it’s still early days, it looks like the mayor and Bedford Borough Council are doing everything they can to make Universal Destinations and Experiences welcome.

If built, visitors could expect to encounter raptors on the Jurassic World – The Ride, or maybe King Kong on the King Kong 360 3D ride. Or even Jaws popping out of the water for a bite.

Late last year, Bedford Today revealed how the US company was rumoured to be setting its sights on Bedford – only for Universal Destinations and Experiences to confirm it to us later that day

Then, last month, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and Transport Secretary Mark Harper confirmed they too had been briefed about the project.

The mayor said of yesterday’s meeting: “While I understand it will still be some time before Universal makes a decision on whether to proceed with the potential project, I reiterated Bedford Borough Council’s commitment to delivering tangible private sector business investment here and that we are an ‘open for business’ local authority.

“Since Universal’s announcement in December, I’ve been speaking with residents and organisations across our area, and one thing is clear – that a possible Universal Theme Park and Resort is transformational for our area. It represents a significant opportunity for job creation, tourism promotion, all with a benefit to local businesses and further private sector business investment. Equally important, this project must work for local people. After my conversations with Universal and others, I believe it can provide jobs and exciting career and business opportunities for Bedford borough residents for generations to come.

“Clearly, local transport and investment in infrastructure will be a key priority should this project proceed. The council are working in partnership with central Government and other partners to deliver this exciting development. I’ll continue to keep residents updated on this process."