Bedford Guild House to close this month after 60 years

Bedford Guild House has announced that it will be closing its doors later this month.

The Harpur Street charity provides support and activities to people aged over 50 – but has said its last day will be Friday, August 26.

Back in November last year, the charity revealed that it was in imminent danger of closing as the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic had left it struggling.

Bedford Guild House

At the time, Sonia Minney, CEO, said: "Unfortunately the loss of statutory funding in 2016 and the effect of coronavirus has meant that fundraising and grants have been reduced but costs have remained the same.”

Bedford Guild House announced the news on its social media and website.

A spokesperson for Bedford Borough Council said, “We have not received anything formally from Guild House although are aware of those that hire have been given a week’s notice to find a new location.

“The council has supported Guild House over a number of years, including providing a significantly reduced rent and assisted in them through a Covid grant of £29,086 and latterly a grant of £20,000 from The House of Industry Estate Charity.

“We will continue to support hirers in looking for places to hold their vital community events.”