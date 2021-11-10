Closure threat at Bedford Guild House due to funding struggle

Bedford Guild House may be forced to shut next month if it doesn't receive financial help.

The charity - in Harpur Street - provides support and activities to people aged over 50 and has done so for more more than 40 years.

But due to the ogning effect of the pandemic, the charity is really struggling.

Bedford Guild House

Sonia Minney, CEO, said: "Unfortunately the loss of statutory funding in 2016 and the effect of coronavirus has meant that fundraising and grants have been reduced but costs have remained the same.

"Having reopened for activities and classes in May, attendances are increasing as confidence returns to our older people.

"Unfortunately this is not quick enough to avoid closure and we are looking for financial help within the next few days to avoid having to make the decision to close the charity."