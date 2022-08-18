Pair jailed after stabbing and attacking man and his dog with a hammer during Flitwick burglary

Two men who left a man and his dog with life-threatening injuries after stabbing and attacking them both with a hammer have been jailed for almost 20 years.

Ryan Gibson and Ciaran Lambert were sentenced to 11 and eight years in prison respectively, after being found guilty of the horrific attack.

The pair attacked the victim and his dog – stabbing them and hitting them with a hammer as they burgled the Flitwick home in May 2019.

L: Ryan Gibson and R, Ciaran Lambert

But despite life-threatening chest wounds, the victim was able to provide Bedfordshire Police officers with the names of his attackers. He also mentioned he believed the attack related to a small debt.

Neighbours were alerted by the sound of glass smashing, followed by screams and shouts during the incident, which took place at around 5.45am in May 2019. They found the victim badly injured at the bottom of the stairs to his flat.

But the injured man was more concerned for his dog, who had also been attacked, than his own condition.

The neighbours were also able to provide details of the car used by the attackers – and later that morning police identified it in Farley Hill, Luton.

Armed officers entered the property and arrested Gibson and Lambert.

A search of the home turned up bags of cannabis, as well as a balaclava similar to one the victim had said one of his attackers had been wearing.

Luckily, both the victim and his dog survived after emergency treatment.

During a two-week trial in May, the jury heard one of the offenders filmed themselves callously bragging about the attack. They had also stolen items from the victim’s home.

On Monday, August 8, at Luton Crown Court, Gibson, 31, of Farley Hill, Luton, was sentenced to 11 years for aggravated burglary, with an extended licence of three years on release. He will also serve a concurrent sentence of nine years for GBH with intent.

Lambert, 24, of Pleasant Place, Islington, was sentenced to eight years for aggravated burglary, to run concurrent with a six year sentence for GBH with intent.

DC Rebecca Crowley, who led the investigation, said: “The neighbours’ swift action in calling the ambulance ultimately saved the life of the victim and his dog.