Cyclist seriously injured in Kempston collision

A cyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision in Kempston.

At around 8.25am yesterday (Wednesday, August 17) a car collided with a cyclist at the roundabout linking Woburn Road and Wolseley Road.

PC Chris McIntosh, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “We’re appealing for anyone who witnessed this collision, or who has any dash cam footage of the vehicle and bike involved, to get in touch so that we can establish what has taken place.”

Police are appealing for witnesses