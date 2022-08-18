Cyclist seriously injured in Kempston collision
Police appeal for witnesses
A cyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision in Kempston.
At around 8.25am yesterday (Wednesday, August 17) a car collided with a cyclist at the roundabout linking Woburn Road and Wolseley Road.
PC Chris McIntosh, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “We’re appealing for anyone who witnessed this collision, or who has any dash cam footage of the vehicle and bike involved, to get in touch so that we can establish what has taken place.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 86 of 17 August. You can also provide information online via the Bedfordshire Police reporting centre.